Suspects wanted in fatal shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred along the 4100 block of Parkway Avenue before 9:00 pm Thursday.

Officers originally responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the parking lot of the Grove Park Community Center. When they arrived, officers learned that a dark-colored sedan had collided with a dark-colored SUV.

According to authorities, the male driver of the sedan was found on the ground unresponsive and it was later determined that he was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional investigation suggested that the victim had been shot near the park area, then attempted to drive away before crashing into another vehicle.

The male driver of the second vehicle was not injured and did not appear to have witnessed the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old, Austin Moore. It is not known what lead to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

JPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). This is an ongoing investigation.