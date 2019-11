JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, Matter of the Heart Ministry hosted their eighth annual Thanksgiving in the Park Sunday downtown at Poindexter Park for the homeless.

With the mission of making sure that those in need felt included and not overlooked this holiday season, the ministry believe it was important to provide a full-course meal for all to enjoy.

Many people attended the gathering on an empty stomach and departed with satisfied taste buds.