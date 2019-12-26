The busiest holiday travel rush expected Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Get ready, get set, GO because the line to board flights will be a hassle Sunday.

Travelers can expect long lines and crowds of people on-the-go at the airport as they prepare to return to their destinations after spending the holidays away.

Transportation Security Administration has screened millions of passengers at airports nationwide which comes at a four percent boost from last year.

Flights aren’t the only method of transportation making it the busiest day of the year for travel. Drivers also make up the large number of people who will be traveling on roadways.

Remember, if you are boarding a flight your destination arrive at least two hours early so that check-in and running through security checkpoints will go smoothly. If you are traveling by car be sure to have a proper vehicle maintance check before heading out on the road!