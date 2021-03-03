Remembering the Candlestick Park Tornado of 1966

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 3, 1966, one of one the deadliest tornadoes in Mississippi’s history struck. Tracking over 200 miles and killing 58 people (57 in Mississippi and one in Alabama), the tornado became known as the “Candlestick Park Tornado” after destroying the Candlestick Park

Shopping Center.



Mississippi Department of Archives and History

Around 4 PM, a funnel formed near the old Adams community in southwest Hinds County. It destroyed homes and farms before moving into the Jackson city limits. While in Jackson, the Candlestick Park Shopping Center (along with several homes and businesses) was reduced to rubble.

Witnesses saw pavement ripped out of the ground and cars thrown over half a mile during the storm. Officials say the damage described is that done by an F4 or F5 tornado. 19 people lost their lives in Hinds County.

The tornado continued through Rankin County and into Scott County. Houses were flattened down to their foundations. 35 people lost their lives in Scott County.