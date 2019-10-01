Thompson announces full Homeland Security Committee hearing in metro area on ICE raids

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, MS-2, will hold a full hearing on the August ICE raids in November.

The operation, involved more than six hundred federal agents and investigations were underway for more than a year prior to the raids taking place.

Agents arrested 680 undocumented immigrants working at seven different processing plants in the state.

Thompson, says he has questions about the conduct of the raids and raised concerns over the separation of children from their parents.

The exact location for the November 7th hearing is still to be determined.