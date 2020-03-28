Breaking News
Three injured in Hattiesburg shooting; suspect arrested

Antron Lewis, 26, of Pearl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Satchel Road just after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, three individuals, a 33-year-old male, a 21, and 22-year-old female were injured during the shooting, which occurred following a verbal altercation. 

Police say all of the individuals involved had left the scene and arrived to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect, Antron Lewis, 26, of Pearl, MS, was arrested at a local hospital and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. 

