Three women charged for sawing off dog’s legs

COVINGTON, La. (WJTV)- An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the as-yet-unidentified mother, her 17-year-old daughter, and her daughter’s 17-year-old friend by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Department for sawing the back legs off of their dachshund-chihuahua mix dog, Buddy.

Buddy was discovered lying in the rain in a Slidell, LA mobile home park near Highway 11. His anonymous rescuer rushed him to Lakeshore Veterinary Hospital in Mandeville for treatment.

The daughter claimed that Buddy was shot in February, causing paralysis and that Buddy’s legs fell off because they had become sore from the tight bandages she or her mother wrapped his legs in. Buddy required a blood transfusion, and his attending veterinarian, Dr. Lee Capone, DVM, discovered that two bullets were lodged in Buddy’s back, but they had not caused him paralysis. Buddy did have use of his nubs.

The mother was arrested, and charged with animal cruelty for not providing medical treatment for her dog. The daughter was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for admittedly severing Buddy’s back legs off and was detained in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Covington. Her friend was charged with animal cruelty and released, after admitting to abandoning Buddy in the mobile home park.

Dr. Capone further stated that it was his opinion that Buddy’s legs were “maliciously removed,” possibly with a hacksaw.

In Defense of Animals, the international animal protection organization that operates Hope Animal Sanctuary in Grenada, MS, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Winona, has presented a letter to 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery with over 12,000 signatures supporting his prosecution of those involved in the monstrous act of sawing a helpless dog’s legs off.

In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Campaign Director Doll Stanley met with District Attorney Warren Montgomery on December 16th to present him with In Defense of Animals’ letter in support of the prosecution of a mother, her juvenile daughter, and the daughter’s friend for the heinous crime.

“I want the thousands of people who signed a petition on behalf of Buddy to know that the petition was delivered to me personally, and your voices have been heard. I understand your outrage and appreciate the concern you have demonstrated for Buddy.”

“As I’ve said previously, my office will not tolerate violence in any form, whether it is against a human or animal. We have taken this case seriously from the start. I’ve assigned two dedicated members of my staff to this case, and they are working very hard to investigate and prosecute it fully,” said Montgomery.

Buddy was cared for by Dante’s Hope Animal Rescue East. He now uses a wheelchair to move about which he will need for the rest of his life.