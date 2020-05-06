1  of  2
Tonight’s “Flower Moon” is the last Supermoon of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – May’s full moon peaks early Thursday morning at 5:45 AM CT. It is also known as the “Flower Moon,” named by Native Americans for the abundant flowers this time of year. The full moon occurs when the moon is exactly opposite from the sun on the other side of Earth. It is able to then reflect the sun’s light to Earth, illuminating the entire surface of the moon.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. Supermoons can appear 7% larger and 14% brighter than a normal full moon. This one will be the last of the year, with the next supermoon not occurring until April 26, 2021.

Storm Team 12 is forecasting clear skies Wednesday night, so viewing should be perfect! Send in any photos you may take of tonight’s moon to news@wjtv.com.

