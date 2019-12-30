Top 10 moments in Mississippi politics in 2019

From competitive primaries to a legislative session that angered some, 2019 Mississippi politics was one of the most influential its been in a long time.

At 12 news we are counting down the top 10 political moments of 2019.

10. A familiar face

Mike Espy enters the race to become the next United States Senator from Mississippi— likely gearing up another battle with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

Espy lost against senator cindy hyde smith 53 to 46 percent in the 2018 special senate election.

9. History in the making

Treasurer Lynn Fitch will be the first woman to be Attorney General of Mississippi defeating Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins.

“We are making history we’ve made it tonight and we done it together as a unified front. This is a positive motivation for all women young women every woman across our state to think about you know stepping into the political area being a part of the next step of the state of Mississippi and serving in whatever capacity.”

Her election came after a heated 3-way primary and runoff with fellow Republican Andy Taggart.

8. A fighting chance

Attorney General Jim Hood the state’s lone statewide elected Democrat runs for governor.

Setting the stage for the most competitive race for governor in Mississippi in a several years.

7. Head-to-head

The match-up that was anticipated for a long time AG Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves battling it out to become the next governor of Mississippi

The fight started early with a few jabs at the famous Neshoba County Fair the year before, to both being embroiled in blackface accusations.

Then to a frontage road project being dumped in the middle of the campaign.

With millions of dollars in ad buys and they both squared off on policy in debates on 12 News.

“I’m going to pay for it by draining the swamp that tate reeves has create he’s cost us 7 billion dollars,” Hood said.

Reeves followed up saying “This was an abuse of power by the attorney general choosing to investigate his political opponents.”

The election culminated with a visit from President Donald Trump an effort to increase Republican participation in the election.



“I can’t believe this is a competitive race it’s like embarrassing—I’m talking to Mississippi,” Trump said. “Tate is pro-worker he’s pro-jobs , he’s pro family he’s pro life .”

Vice President Mike Pence also visited the state on behalf of Tate Reeves.

