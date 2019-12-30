Top 10 moments in Mississippi politics

From competitive primaries to a legislative session that angered some, 2019 Mississippi politics was one of the most influential its been in a long time.

At 12 news we are counting down the top 10 political moments of 2019.

10. A familiar face

Mike Espy enters the race to become the next United States Senator from Mississippi— likely gearing up another battle with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

Espy lost against senator cindy hyde smith 53 to 46 percent in the 2018 special senate election.

9. History in the making

Treasurer Lynn Fitch will be the first woman to be Attorney General of Mississippi defeating Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins.

“We are making history we’ve made it tonight and we done it together as a unified front. This is a positive motivation for all women young women every woman across our state to think about you know stepping into the political area being a part of the next step of the state of Mississippi and serving in whatever capacity.”

Her election came after a heated 3-way primary and runoff with fellow Republican Andy Taggart.

Stay with 12 news throughout the day— we’ll countdown the top 10 two at a time at 4, 4:30, 5 and 6 pm.