Tropical Depression #17 Forms in Gulf of Mexico, Heavy Rain Expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Depression 17 has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico as of Friday morning. The National Hurricane Center issued it’s first advisory at 10 AM, but did not post any tropical storm watches or warnings.

The storm is expected to remain a depression as it collides with a cold front on Saturday as it moves inland. This storm will mainly have flooding and tornado impacts for Mississippi.

Heavy rainfall, with 2-4 inches possible across the state, and a low tornado risk for the Pine Belt exists for Friday. Stay with Storm Team 12 for updates and get the latest forecast on today’s severe weather here.