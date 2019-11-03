Two arrested for using over $1,000 in counterfeit money

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin Sheriff’s Department arrested Purvis Dustin Ward, 34, and Mary Glassmire Sessums, 38, for passing and producing fake money.

On Saurday, Nov. 2, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received several complaints that Ward and Sessums were supposedly passing around counterfeit bills at local garage sales.

Officials from the Pelahatchie Police Department were able to conduct a traffic stop after someone captured photos of the suspects’ vehicle and tag identification.

They soon discovered the vehicle and identified the two wanted suspects.

Deputies and investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and were able to locate more than $1,000 in counterfeit money along with the ink and equipment used to produce the counterfeits.

A search warrant for both suspects’ residences was requested and obtained. A search of the residences produced additional evidence of counterfeiting.

The U.S. Secret Service was informed and has joined the active investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.