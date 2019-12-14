UMMC host Breakfast with Santa and Friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Families and children had the opportunity to enjoy a hot chocolate bar and yummy meal before posing for a photograph with Santa Claus Saturday morning at the Phil Bryant Medical Education Building.

The holiday event sponsored by the University of Mississippi Medical Center Alliance was a fundraiser to promote goodwill and fellowship through support of unmet patient needs.

“Breakfast with Santa and Friends is a fun event for children and families that gets everyone into the holiday spirit,” said Shana Cook, the Alliance’s president.

“It’s a chance to help Alliance volunteers ensure patients with limited resources receive essential items such as reading glasses or even clothing during their stay, and it makes possible the Alliance’s good work in campus beautification,” she said.