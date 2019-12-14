UMMC students to carol for canned foods at The Township

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- The University of Mississippi Medical Center students will be Christmas caroling in exchange for canned goods to be donated to the Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty (MadCAAP).

In demand items are cereals, boxed milk, canned fruits, and other non-perishables.

Students will begin caroling tunes at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in The Township at Colony Park neighborhood.

If you will not be available at the time students plan to come by caroling, it is requested that you leave your donations at your doorstep or near the mailbox.