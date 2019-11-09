Unite Mississippi honors the work of Jackson’s first responders and law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Firefighters and enforcement officers were given an appreciation cookout for their hard work and commitment to making their local community a better place.

The cookout was held at the Smith-Wills Stadium Park on Lakeland Dr. where participants were able to indulge in free food, enjoy free entertainment and fellowship with others.







Authorities from the Hinds County Sheriff Department, Jackson Police Department, Paramedics, Jackson Fire Department and JPS’ faculty and staff enjoyed the food and fun from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.