Unpacking the charges in the Cory Godbolt trial

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WJTV)– Jurors find Cory Godbolt guilty of eight murders.

They convicted him on eight murder, two kidnapping, attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Godbolt went to three homes and killed eight people on Memorial Day weekend in 2017.

Families left the courtroom in tears after the clerk read the verdict, starting with count one in the murder of Lincoln County deputy William Durr.

Godbolt is also convicted of three more capital murders: Sheila Burage, Austin Edwards and Jordan Blackwell.

Blackwell was Cora Barze’s cousin, she said in tears.

Barze says Tocarra May was her neice.

“She was like my daughter,” said Barze. “We can’t bring any of them back.”

Godbolt is charged with the first degree murders of Tocarra May, her mother Barbara Mitchell, Mitchell’s sister Brenda May and Ferral Burage.

Godbolt’s attorney said he didn’t have a master plan. Godbolt spoke during closing arguments.

During his arrest, Godbolt told a reporter on camera suicide by cop was his mission.

The prosecution said Godbolt had intent to kill and it wasn’t heat of passion manslaughter.

Sheena May, Godbolt’s ex-wife, testified in the trial.

Godbolt could face the death penalty. The penalty phase begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Pike County Courthouse.