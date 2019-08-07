USA Today headquarters evacuates, reports of man with weapon

WJTV
by: The Associated Press
McLEAN, Va. (AP) – USA Today says its headquarters in Virginia has been evacuated while police respond to reports of a man with a weapon.
We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN— Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019
