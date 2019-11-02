USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Though it may be the most wonderful time of the year for the world, it is the busiest time for mail carriers.

Shopping in stores can get so hectic that relying on postal services to deliver presents is becoming more common. Fortunately, the United States Postal Service has released its mailing deadlines for those who may need to send packages, cards, and gifts to their loved ones across the country or overseas.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground® service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service

Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

For additional international and military mailing and shipping deadlines visit here.