USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Though it may be the most wonderful time of the year for the world, it is the busiest time for mail carriers.
Shopping in stores can get so hectic that relying on postal services to deliver presents is becoming more common. Fortunately, the United States Postal Service has released its mailing deadlines for those who may need to send packages, cards, and gifts to their loved ones across the country or overseas.
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:
- Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground® service
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
- Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service
- Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
Alaska
- Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service
- Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service
- Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service
Hawaii
- Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service
For additional international and military mailing and shipping deadlines visit here.