Vehicle removed from creek after hydroplaning Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Monday.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The 10 nominees represent the football-playing universities and colleges across the state and have been chosen by their athletic departments. The winner will be announced Tuesday, December 3, at the Country Club of Jackson.