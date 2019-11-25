Vehicle removed from creek after hydroplaning Friday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Rankin County Deputies and Troopers removed a white Honda Accord that hydroplaned and crashed into a creek last Friday.

The driver escaped without any injuries.

