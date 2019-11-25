Vehicle removed from creek after hydroplaning Friday

WJTV
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Rankin County Deputies and Troopers removed a white Honda Accord that hydroplaned and crashed into a creek last Friday.
The driver escaped without any injuries.
Troopers and Deputies from Rankin County are currently on scene removing a Honda Accord that hydroplaned and crashed into a creek last Friday. The driver was able to escape and was not injured. When the rain comes down, please slow down. pic.twitter.com/DEQHMt1TbI— MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) November 25, 2019
