Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department Narcotic Division Net Team arrested 30-year-old Chauncey Rankin for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

After a brief foot pursuit on Friday in the Kings area of Vicksburg, authorities discovered Rankin was in possession of over 500 grams of Methamphetamine, with a street value of $41,000.00.

According to officials, a search warrant executed at his residence a short time later resulted in an additional amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, a 5.56mm semi-automatic rifle, and over $3,500.00 cash being collected as evidence.

Rankin is being housed in the Madison County Jail and will appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, February 3, 2020.