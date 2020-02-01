Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department Narcotic Division Net Team arrested 30-year-old Chauncey Rankin for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

After a brief foot pursuit on Friday in the Kings area of Vicksburg, authorities discovered Rankin was in possession of over 500 grams of Methamphetamine, with a street value of $41,000.00.

According to officials, a search warrant executed at his residence a short time later resulted in an additional amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, a 5.56mm semi-automatic rifle, and over $3,500.00 cash being collected as evidence.

Rankin is being housed in the Madison County Jail and will appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories