Vicksburg Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at BG Junior convenience store located at 4110 Clay Street Saturday morning just before 6 a.m.

According to authorities, a black male entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded the clerk to give him money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store running west on Clay Street.

The suspect was a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and red athletic shoes. He had a white hat on his head and his face was covered by a black mask.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.