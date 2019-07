Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, MISS. (WJTV)- Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs Jr. plans to raise the minimum wage without raising taxes.

Mayor Flaggs released a statement via Twitter to announce what he is going to do for the people in Vicksburg.

“I’m always reminded of the verse my Sunday school teacher taught me growing up in Vicksburg, ‘Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.’ And that’s why I’m raising the minimum wage in Vicksburg… AGAIN- without raising taxes.”