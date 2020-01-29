Video of man firing gun while driving leads to arrest

QUITMAN, Miss. – Police in Mississippi have arrested a man accused of firing shots from a pistol while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.

Joseph Gage Smith, 18, was arrested Monday by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe the video that was shared more than 1,000 times on social media was recorded within the last several weeks. Smith is charged with misdemeanor shooting across a highway. He was booked on a $400 bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.