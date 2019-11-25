Waitr delivering free Thanksgiving meals to families in Jackson

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Waitr is making sure families in need are provided with free Thanksgiving meals across the metro area, as part of its Share Thanksgiving program. For the past five weeks, Waitr has set aside a portion of all its orders to help fund the initiative.

“Every day, Waitr provides thousands of meals to its customers, but these Share Thanksgiving deliveries are truly special deliveries in every sense of the word,” said Whitney Savoie, Waitr’s Market Development Director. “It’s just a really nice way to give back to the community that honestly does so much for us.”

Share Thanksgiving benefits thousands of families nationwide. Waitr took nominations from each community and worked with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance.

Waitr partners with its local restaurants across the cities it serves for the deliveries. Savoie says the program wouldn’t be possible without these restaurants.

“Like us, they understand many people struggle to put food on the table – and they want to do their part to work alongside us. Seeing our combined efforts come to fruition is very gratifying,” said Savoie.