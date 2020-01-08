President Trump: New sanctions on Iran after base strike

UPDATE: 1/8/2020 10:49 a.m.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. will immediately impose new sanctions on Iran in response to its missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

In an address to the nation Wednesday, Trump said those new “powerful sanctions” will remain until Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions and ends its support for terrorism.

Trump also said he would ask NATO to become more involved in the Middle East. That seems to indicate continued U.S. involvement in the region despite Trump’s desire to withdraw troops from what he calls “endless wars.”

At the same time, Trump says the United State is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

Trump huddled with his national security advisers to weigh a response. Top Senate Democrats are citing “deep concern” about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is about to address the nation. Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

It was Iran’s most brazen assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Iran’s missile strikes were in retaliation for last week’s American drone strike that killed Iran’s top general.

