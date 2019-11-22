Water outage to take effect tonight across the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to a water main break, there will be a planned water outage starting at 9 p.m. across the metro area.

The affected areas will include I-55 North Frontage Road and 4300-4499 Old Canton Road, Wolfe Fine Arts Studio, BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar, Chinn and Associates, Newk’s Eatery, Bank First, Morgan and Morgan, Albritton’s Highland Village -the shops on the Old Canton Road side including Whole Foods.

When water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued for the outage area.