Ways to stay safe after severe weather hits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-After a tornado has passed, it’s important to know what to do after the storm.

It’s critical to know that a storm has truly passed before going outside.

Here are some ways to do so:

Check for continued coverage with Storm Team 12 about tornado watches and warnings.

Help the injured. If you can, give first aid until first responders arrive.

Let your family and friends know you are okay.

Wear long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes to clean up your home.

Because of these dangerious storms, vaccine appointments are canceled today.

The Mississsippi State Department of Health will reschedule appointments by email, text or a phone call.