“We Care” Toy Giveaway brings happiness to children in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- Children were gifted toys and even had the chance to take photographs with Santa in Edwards all day Sunday.

The giveaway was hosted by a local non-profit organization, We Care, whose mission was to give back and put a smile on every kid’s face.

“The children will be overjoyed because we have some that can’t even get to Toys, and don’t even know what Christmas he is or know the joy about having gifts given to them. So we are so excited to be able to give back to the children and to see the look on their face when they get those toys and open them up whether it’s today or on Christmas,” said Chanda Robinson, Vice President of We Care.

Over two hundred gifts were donated and children were also able to share their Christmas list and pose with Santa just days before Christmas.

The event is still in action at the Toys for Tots Distribution Community Center for any family that have children in need of a toy.