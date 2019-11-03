White supremacists set off alarm at Emmett Till Marker

SUMNER, Miss. (WJTV)- Surveillance video captured a group of white supremacists standing around the new bulletproof Emmett Till memorial sign holding the state flag and the Southern Nationalist flag.

The Emmett Till Interpretive Center’s security cameras were able to detect the members’ close movement near the monument.

In another video circulating on Twitter, one member can be heard stating, “We are here at the Emmett Till monument, that represents the Civil Rights Movement for blacks. What we want to know is where are all the white people.”

Shortly after, the alarm sounded causing everyone to run away to their designated cars.

According to reports, the group was shooting a promotional campaign ad for the organization.