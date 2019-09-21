Young Democrats of Mississippi holds inspiring youth forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Young Democrats of Mississippi hosted a statewide gathering to encourage and inspire young people to exercise their voting rights Saturday afternoon.

The event was entitled “An Afternoon with Young Democrats” where state and local Democratic candidates such as Congressman Bennie Thompson, Dist. Rep. Jay Hughes and Attorney Jennifer Riley-Collins trained and groomed future leaders to serve on local, state and national levels.

Participants were also able to network with other elected officials like Mayor Johnny Dupree along with many other countywide, House of Representative candidates, State Senate candidates and community organizations.

The objective of the Mississippi Young Democrats is to further the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party, improve the society through peaceful reform and effective government, and strive to be the premier volunteer organization for Democrats in the great state of Mississippi.

This year’s event was held at the New Horizon Event Center located at 1770 Ellis Ave Jackson, Mississippi.