UPDATE:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation that stemmed from the incident at the fairgrounds, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Sheriff Jones confirms two juveniles have been detained for questioning.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead, and several others have been taken to the hospital following a shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the investigation is being treated as an active shooter situation, and several shooters are believed to be involved.

This is a developing story.