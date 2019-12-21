10 pounds of Rice Krispies Treats infused with Marijuana seized in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Officers seized 10 pounds of Rice Crispy treats infused with Marijuana (THC) during a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies stopped a 2019 Dodge Challenger for speeding around 11:00 Thursday night on I-55 North at Northside Drive.

According to a media release, the strong odor of marijuana led officers to search the vehicle, that’s when they discovered the drugs disguised as rice crispy treats.

Major Pete Luke said, “we believe the drugs were being transported to Jackson from New Orleans.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jared Craft, 25, of Jackson.

The passenger identified as, Eric McCaskill, 27 of Jackson.

Craft faces charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance while in possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

McCaskill faces charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance. Both are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.