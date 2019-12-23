13-year-old killed by stray bullet while playing video game: Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) – A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at a southeast Mississippi apartment complex.

Waynesboro police tell WDAM-TV that the Friday night shooting that killed Zachary Bernard Bishop left at least two other people injured.

Bishop was inside an apartment when he was hit.

Others who were injured were outside. Daphne Woulard, Bishop’s sister, says police aren’t doing enough to control violence at the apartment complex.

She says she has to call the police about people firing guns “every weekend” and says there aren’t enough police patrols.