$130M in BP spill money to help reconnect big swamp to river

FILE – In this June 3, 2010, file photo, a Brown Pelican sits on the beach at East Grand Terre Island on the Louisiana coast after being drenched in oil from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A federal judge in New Orleans granted final approval on Monday, April 4, 2016, to an estimated $20 […]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana will get $130 million in BP oil spill money to link its second-largest coastal swamp back up to the Mississippi River.

Alabama will also receive funds to add up to 12,000 acres to a wildlife management area.

A council made up of officials from the five Gulf states and several federal agencies voted for the projects Wednesday.

Louisiana officials say the Maurepas Swamp project is the biggest project so far in the state’s coastal restoration program.

They say it will benefit 45,000 acres of swamp and help protect people in several parishes from hurricanes.