GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi police officers are injured after being struck by a vehicle while they were working at the scene of another crash.
The Gulfport Police Department says the officers were hit Wednesday morning on Interstate 10.
News outlets report that a driver lost control of a vehicle and hit a police motorcycle, injuring the two officers.
The department did not immediately release their names but said the officers were alert and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.
The department said three law enforcement officers have been struck in less than a week while working at crash sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
2 Mississippi officers struck and injured at crash site
