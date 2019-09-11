2 Mississippi officers struck and injured at crash site

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi police officers are injured after being struck by a vehicle while they were working at the scene of another crash.

The Gulfport Police Department says the officers were hit Wednesday morning on Interstate 10.

News outlets report that a driver lost control of a vehicle and hit a police motorcycle, injuring the two officers.

The department did not immediately release their names but said the officers were alert and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department said three law enforcement officers have been struck in less than a week while working at crash sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

