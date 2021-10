NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot near Club Legacy in Natchez.

Around 1:25 this morning, an officer reported what sounded like shots fired in the area of D’Evereux Drive, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Isaac Hill with a gunshot wound to the pelvis, and 20-year-old Emmanuel Hill shot in the left arm, police say.

Issac & Emmanuel Hill are cousins, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.