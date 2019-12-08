2 teens wounded after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Two teenagers are recovering in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.



Shots are believed to have rang out on McDowell Road, near Terry Road, while the teens were walking around 3:30 am.



Both were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. One teen is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, the other suffered a non-life threatening injury to the leg.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.