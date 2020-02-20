4 wanted for shooting on Dabbs Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding four suspects wanted for in an ongoing investigation.

The following individuals have active arrest warrants in reference to the Tuesday, February 18, 2020 shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, around 12:30 p.m.

Jamichael Perkins, 23, aka- “J-Smoove”, of Hattiesburg, has active arrest warrants for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.

Heath Bland, 26, aka- “H.A.”, of Sumrall, has an active arrest warrant for hindering prosecution.

Raymarcus Holliman, 29, aka- “Smoke Loc”, of Hattiesburg, has active arrest warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.

Kenny Haynes, 30, aka-“Scoota Loc”, of Hattiesburg, has active arrest warrants for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.