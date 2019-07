The Memphis Police Department responded to a call about dogs at East Belle Haven and Meadowbrook.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a man had deep cuts over his body.

Later, multiple aggressive dogs were located across the street.

The policemen were told that the dogs were responsible for the attack.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

M.A.S. recovered five dogs.

The investigation is ongoing.

On 07/18 at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a Dog Call at East Belle Haven & Meadowbrook.

Officers made the scene and observed a 40-year-old male near the intersection. Officers observed the victim to have lacerations over his body. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2019