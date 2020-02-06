5 injured during severe weather in Pickens

PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) -In Pickens, one of the hardest-hit communities in Thursday’s severe storms, people are cleaning up the damage.

The storms blew through quickly and left community members surprised.

Edna Barton said preparation was key to her survival. “Be prepared. If you get an alert on your phone and they say take cover, take cover! Obey. Take cover!” she explained.

According to Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham, only five people in Pickens were injured. All of the injuries were minor.