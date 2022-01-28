JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,533 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Friday, January 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 717,666 with 10,831 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams62211299018
Alcorn896012513120
Amite286959579
Attala42759319436
Benton2040434710
Bolivar838515825233
Calhoun420552447
Carroll2387435211
Chickasaw4969816215
Choctaw183528130
Claiborne203342469
Clarke38389613232
Clay462580415
Coahoma594211613814
Copiah63009710915
Covington65779816439
De Soto4575447913127
Forrest1956126935961
Franklin175134475
George658681759
Greene280850746
Grenada506611315532
Hancock1063614214322
Harrison4662058964683
Hinds49094690861140
Holmes41159612021
Humphreys184639359
Issaquena240700
Itawamba6742*11613524
Jackson3381740038841
Jasper437666462
Jefferson135635417
Jefferson Davis262143161
Jones1940025930446
Kemper2024435010
Lafayette1351816020257
Lamar155971436612
Lauderdale17175326499108
Lawrence319945282
Leake55899510317
Lee2453225922543
Leflore698714626856
Lincoln721614221041
Lowndes1569320830669
Madison2194229041672
Marion639812517324
Marshall88911546917
Monroe975018919255
Montgomery2748638313
Neshoba949121123261
Newton5242878915
Noxubee253946426
Oktibbeha968114427240
Panola952314310315
Pearl River1366024824442
Perry276157419
Pike815716117844
Pontotoc90651208813
Prentiss73119010115
Quitman14712800
Rankin3279442350369
Scott616310311919
Sharkey86821458
Simpson620612417120
Smith364059808
Stone48916710014
Sunflower549111113421
Tallahatchie296554507
Tate64691278019
Tippah63269112014
Tishomingo544310010328
Tunica236741193
Union857310613323
Walthall3152706914
Warren934318417538
Washington941817121941
Wayne5163738313
Webster2811536614
Wilkinson171741256
Winston46259613539
Yalobusha3694508422
Yazoo75379515220
Total717,66610,83112,0932,125

* Note: One death previously reported in Itawamba County has been corrected to Tishomingo County.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.