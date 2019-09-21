Black Axes Throwing Club raises money for injured Madison Co. Deputy

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Black Axes Throwing Club is spending its grand opening weekend giving back to the community.

The owners, Keith and Cathy Black, has committed to donating funds to help Madison County, Deputy Brad Sullivan, who was shot in the head during a car chase on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

“We will be donating $5 of every lane booked to help Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan with medical expenses,” said law enforcement officer and Black Axes Owner Keith Black.

The business is decorated with firefighter and law enforcement memorabilia. One wall of the building has been reserved for local heroes such as law enforcement, firefighters, EMS providers, and military personnel to sign in honor of their service.

Axe throwing has become a national trend, but this is the only club of it’s kind in the Jackson-Metro area.

12 News’ Shay O’Connor will have more news about the charitable effort this evening.