A School Year in a pandemic at Utica Elementary Middle School

One year ago, schools across the country went fully virtual and while many are back in person school is far from back to normal.

One year ago, the world health organization labeled the coronavirus as a pandemic forcing schools to close their doors and causing districts to find more innovative ways to continue the education process

The school year looks a lot different at Utica elementary middle school.

Principal, Dr. Will smith says, “If anyone knows Utica elementary middle school, we try to make this a fun learning experience for our students. I’m usually going into the classrooms keeping kids energized, engaged and keeping the teachers motivated. Now I’m not able to do those things on a typical day to day basis.”

Due to the pandemic the school year began with only 60 percent of the student body physically attending the school the rest remained virtual. That includes seventh grader Kaitlyn Micinnis.

Kaitlyn Micinnis adds, “Being homeschooled is kind of hard because we have a lot of work. It feels like more work than we do at normal school and it’s hard to turn in work on time because it’s a lot of work.”

In person students face challenges of their own adjusting to COVID guidelines and cancellations of cherished events

Ethan Williams stated, “I’m ready for everything to go back to normal so all my classmates can come and have fun like we did. Like at the end of the year we used to have field day where we go outside and do a lot of things and a lot of games. That’s what I like most about this school.”

Parent, Melva Burks was nervous about her daughter returning to school because, she’s asthmatic.

Melva Burks, comments “When she first got back, she was like mom its only five of us in the classroom but, every nine weeks the number would go up. Another parent would send their child back so every nine weeks it was this thing killing people mom you sure you want me to go back to school but, I had to do what I had to do.”

Tragedy struck Utica elementary middle school when a teacher died from complications due to covid-19

Teacher, Jeremy Knot, shares, “It is a big loss, and it is something that we had to navigate through, and she was everyone’s mentor, everyone’s mother on this campus

Principal, Dr. Will Smith, concludes, “She definitely had a major impact and not just on the students but, her colleagues and this administration and as well as the community. This community misses her. Ms. Brown was just one of a kind.”

Dara brown worked taught at Utica elementary middle school for seven years. She was 52 years old.