A “Thunder” Moon Eclipse will follow July 4th fireworks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lunar eclipse will occur across North and South America on the night of July 4th. Though it won’t be a total lunar eclipse, it will make for great nighttime viewing following fireworks displays across Mississippi. July’s full moon, also known as the “Thunder moon” or “Buck moon” will rise on Saturday with a brief eclipse near midnight.

Don’t get too excited, because this eclipse won’t be nearly as spectacular as a total lunar eclipse. The penumbral eclipse is not as noticeable as a total eclipse, as the moon only passes through the outer edge of Earth’s shadow – the penumbra. However, the moon rise on July 4th will certainly be dramatic, with a full moon near the horizon at sunset. The moon rises over Central Mississippi just after 8 PM.

Then the lunar eclipse will begin July 4th at 10:07 PM CDT and end on July 5th at 12:52 AM CDT. The most visible darkening of the moon will occur around 11:30 PM, when one third of the moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow. The penumbral eclipse can be hard for some people to see, but a distinctive darkening of the face of the moon does occur. This is different from the more recognizable total and partial lunar eclipses because the Earth will not completely block the sun’s light on the moon’s surface.

Viewing the eclipse is all weather depending of course. Storm Team 12 says there will be partly cloudy skies Saturday night following pop-up storms during the daytime. So some will have a great view and others may not. The next total lunar eclipse visible here in Mississippi until May 2022.

