Accessible camp for kids burglarized

Crews have been working for months to make a special place for kids even more special. Camp Kamassa volunteers and workers are building a fully accessible camp for kids and adults with disabilities. Now, a break-in will make it a little more difficult for them to make their construction deadlines.

Thieves took supplies along with an ATV. The ATV was found in nearby woods.

Stacey Gilman and others with the U.S. Air Force have taken the project up as their special mission. A team of 32 from New Jersey have been here working for weeks to get things ready before they have until next February.

Camp Kamassa will open in the spring of 2021. If you hear anything or know something that might help please call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.