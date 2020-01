JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Time’s person of the year, 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been influential when it comes to raising awareness of climate change. But not everyone believes that global warming is a real phenomenon. Now researchers say there may be a new way to inform the public.

Kids learn all kinds of new facts every day. But could what they’re taught in the classroom impact you? A new study says yes. Researchers split middle school classrooms into two groups: 12 classrooms were taught the standard science curriculum. Eleven classrooms learned about climate impact on local wildlife, did some field work related to wildlife, and interviewed their parents.