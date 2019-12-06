UPDATE (8:28 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized.

UPDATE (8:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

When asked about injuries, Escambia County Sheriff’s Maj. Andrew Hobbs said he could not confirm any at this time.