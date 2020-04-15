Activists fight for inmate COVID-19 protection in MS

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Activists like Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition and REFORM Alliance are doing all they can to protect inmates during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, April 13, Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced an inmate tested positive for COVID-19, but they found out after he died. There’s still questions as to whether his death was from underlying health issues or COVID-19.

To bring awareness to the possibility of an outbreak in Mississippi prisons, the MS Prison Reform Coalition held a rally Wednesday morning.

Activist John Knight explained, “They’re very afraid. They’re very afraid. Families can’t get in touch with them, they short staffed… some of the staff has come up with the coronavirus and everything… it’s terrible inside there again.”

Another group looking to protect inmates at all costs is REFORM Alliance, led by prominent celebrities such as, Van Jones, Sean “Jay-Z” Carter and Meek Mill.

Jordan Siev with Reed Smith LLP is working in partnership with REFORM Alliance. They’re helping represent more than 200 Parchman inmates.

“It is simply not believable that one person inside Parchman, and only one person has had coronavirus,” Siev explained.

On April 13, the law firm filed a mandatory preliminary injunction against MDOC. The injunction requests MDOC to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to protecting inmates from the spread of COVID-19.

A private investigator with the law firm made several visits in the matter of three months to Parchman. During this time, they allege correctional officers, nurses and inmates were not properly protected.

Siev explained, “Things like social distancing are simply not possible. Testing is virtually non-existent. Masks are virtually non-existent… They should be protected, from what we know is a virus that doesn’t respect state lines, country lines, prison walls, bars or cells. This is a situation that everybody inside Parchman and outside needs protection from.”

REFORM Alliance said they shipped 5,000 masks to inmates in Parchman but have not received a confirmation from MDOC that they have distributed masks to inmates.

“One statistic that I’m aware of is, the Lompoc federal prison in California has 67 reported cases to my knowledge. So again, I’m not going to quote exactly statistics of the number of inmates between Lompoc and Parchman, but if Lompoc has 67, is it a good assumption Parchman has more than one? I think the answer is yes.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, MDOC has reported three prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the injunction, inmates in Unit 30 claim they were possibly exposed on March 26 by an employee and were notified by Superintendent Marshal Turner.

12 News Lanaya Lewis reached out to MDOC Wednesday to see how many inmates have been quarantined and tested due to possible COVID-19 exposure, and if masks donated by REFORM Alliance will be distributed. She has not heard back.