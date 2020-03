Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Actress Vivica A. Fox is set to join Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden this weekend in Jackson.

She will join him for the ‘Get Out The Vote’ event on March 8. The location has not been announced at this time.

Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.