Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson goes ‘whole hog’

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson announced a plan to eradicate wild hogs in Mississippi. The Wild Hog Challenge is an initiative intended to lower the population of an animal which has become a nuisance around the state.

The challenge runs between August 1 and September 30. Gipson asked people to upload pictures of people trapping or harvesting wild hogs. It must take place on land where there are row crops, pasture or working timber.

“Wild hogs are destroying crops, pastures, and forestlands all across the state. As part of the Wild Hog Challenge, I want the public to understand just how much these nuisance animals are costing our farmers and landowners,” said Gipson.

Gipson also used his time today on the stage at the Neshoba County Fair to talk about something that’s pushing hogs into populated areas… flooding.

According to the MS Department of Agriculture, hogs cause more than $60 million in property damage each year in throughout the state.

People who participate in the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a trapping system. The person presenting proof of the heaviest animal will win her or his choice of two types of rifles.